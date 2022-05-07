Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.14. 493,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,462. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $109.89 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

