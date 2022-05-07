FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

