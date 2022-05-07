Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading Up 0.1%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £100.45 ($125.48) and last traded at GBX 9,764 ($121.97). Approximately 916,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 731,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,758 ($121.90).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($183.64) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Ferguson from £128 ($159.90) to £125 ($156.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($162.40) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £125.75 ($157.08).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of £104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of £113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The company has a market cap of £20.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

