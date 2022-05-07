Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.15

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.15 and last traded at $120.47, with a volume of 22851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.35.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $722,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after buying an additional 639,618 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferguson (FERG)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.