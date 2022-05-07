Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.15

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.15 and last traded at $120.47, with a volume of 22851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $722,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after buying an additional 639,618 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

