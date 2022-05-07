Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.31) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 389 ($4.86).

FXPO opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.64. The company has a market cap of £895.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.08.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

