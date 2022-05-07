Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.31) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 389 ($4.86).

FXPO opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.64. The company has a market cap of £895.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.08.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.