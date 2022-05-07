Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,543,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 6,481,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

