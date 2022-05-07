Filecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $488.82 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13.79 or 0.00038254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and $488.82 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 200,004,475 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

