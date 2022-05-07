FirmaChain Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and $1.43 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00209613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00203762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00469930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00039366 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.00 or 1.96320056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

