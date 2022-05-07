First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

