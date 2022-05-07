First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $651.60 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $378,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

