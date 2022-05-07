First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.26 Million

Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.06 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $393.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $426.85 million, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

FCF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 790,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,651. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $15,828,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

