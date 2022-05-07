First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

FCRD stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.