First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 405,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

