First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,253 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16,566.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.88. 6,375,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

