First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,440,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $9,911,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 249,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

