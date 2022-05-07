First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. 1,933,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,871. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.