First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,049 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of GPN traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $202.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

