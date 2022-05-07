First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $661,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 3,412,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,203. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

