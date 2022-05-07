First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $844,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,106,000 after buying an additional 823,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 10,963,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

