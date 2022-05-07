First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,476 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.