First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. 616,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

