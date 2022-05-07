First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 33,044 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,044 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.