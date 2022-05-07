First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Critical Contrast

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 29.28% 8.40% 0.86% First Business Financial Services 27.82% 15.21% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.69%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 3.29 $192.10 million $1.92 18.09 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.38 $35.76 million $4.05 8.63

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats First Business Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

