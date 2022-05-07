First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

