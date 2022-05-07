First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

