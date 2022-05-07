First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

