First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 465,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,682,000 after buying an additional 84,105 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.81 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.