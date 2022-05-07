First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.

Shares of CHTR opened at $459.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.