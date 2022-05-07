First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) is Truadvice LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for about 3.2% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.55% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 422,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

