FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSV. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.17.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

