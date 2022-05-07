Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

NYSE FSR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 9,427,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fisker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

