Flamingo Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $49.90 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00182249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00476652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,247.26 or 2.00565102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

