FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 2.5%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.64 and last traded at $45.32. 2,352,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,874,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.