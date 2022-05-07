Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE FND traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,734,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,750. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.62.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

