Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fluor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

