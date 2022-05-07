Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28.
Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fluor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.