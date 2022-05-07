Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 3,633,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

