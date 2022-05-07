Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
NYSE FLR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 3,633,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.