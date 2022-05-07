Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,383 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 698,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 311,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 82,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.