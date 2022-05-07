ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will post $46.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $213.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $269.25 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $273.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.

FORG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $3,585,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 212,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,165. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

