Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.