Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.72. FOX posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

