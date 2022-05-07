Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Raised by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in FOX were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,925,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 20,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after buying an additional 1,304,057 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 823,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 660,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

