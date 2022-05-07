Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.17 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

