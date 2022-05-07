Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.08 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

