Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 12,183 Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,210,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKLY opened at $3.29 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

