Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $146,000 in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $5,427,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in E2open Parent by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in E2open Parent by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

