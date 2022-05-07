Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $89,000 in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

