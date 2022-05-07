Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 10,466 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

