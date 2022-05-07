Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $161,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

