Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $76,000 Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares worth $59,483,807. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

