Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

FSP stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,168 shares in the company, valued at $527,704.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 619.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,934,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,438 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,151,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 339,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

